Sri Lanka rupee falls to 11-1/2 month low on importer dollar demand
#Asia
August 21, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka rupee falls to 11-1/2 month low on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hit
an 11-1/2-month low against the dollar on Wednesday due to
importer demand for the greenback.
    The market expects the local currency to depreciate further
with foreign investors exiting treasury bonds and exporters
holding onto dollars. 
    Currency dealers said banks switched to one-day currency
forwards in an inactive spot market.
    The spot rupee fell to 132.20 per dollar, its lowest since
Sept. 14, Thomson Reuters data showed. It ended at 131.80/132.00
compared with Monday's close of 131.85/132.00.
    Markets were closed on Tuesday for a Buddhist religious
holiday.
    The spot next or one-day forward closed at 132.05/15 per
dollar, falling from Monday's close of 132.00/15.
    "There is a heavy depreciation pressure because foreigners
are gradually pulling out of T-bonds in small quantities.
Exporters are also not converting dollars as they think the
rupee has not hit the bottom," a dealer said.
    The rupee fell around 4 percent between June 7 and July 18,
after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri Lanka's
treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields on
expectations of a winding down of monetary stimulus by the
Federal Reserve. The benchmark 10-year note yield is
hovering around a two-year high at 2.83 percent. 
    The central bank said on Monday it would intervene when
there was excess volatility in the market. 

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
