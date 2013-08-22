FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee hits 11-1/2 month low on importer dollar demand
August 22, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka rupee hits 11-1/2 month low on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hit
an 11-1/2-month low against the dollar on Thursday due to
importer demand for the greenback and as some foreign investors
sold government bonds, dealers said.
    The market expects the local currency to depreciate further
with foreign investors exiting treasury bonds and exporters
holding onto dollars. 
    Dealers said banks switched to one-day currency forwards in
an inactive spot market.
    The spot rupee fell to 132.30 per dollar, its lowest since
Sept. 14, Thomson Reuters data showed. It had closed at 132.20
on Wednesday.
    The spot next or one-day forward closed at 132.15/30 per
dollar, falling from Wednesday's close of 132.05/15.
    "The rupee weakened on demand (for dollars) from some
foreigners (bond holders) and importer," one dealer said.
    The rupee fell around 4 percent between June 7 and July 18,
after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri Lanka's
treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields. The
benchmark 10-year note yield is hovering around a
two-year high at 2.9195 percent.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

