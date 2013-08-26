FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2013 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee falls to near 1-year low on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell
to a near one-year low against the dollar on Monday due to
importer demand for the greenback amid renewed selling of
government bonds by foreign investors.
    The market expects the rupee to depreciate further with
exporters holding onto dollars and foreign investors gradually
exiting treasury bonds.
    Dealers said banks switched to one-day currency forwards in
an inactive spot market.
    The spot rupee fell to 132.80 per dollar, its lowest since
Sept. 14, Thomson Reuters data showed. It had closed at 132.50
on Friday.
    The spot next or one-day forward closed at 132.80/90 per
dollar, compared with Friday's close of 132.75/85.
    "Demand (for dollars) continued. The spot next is weaker on
importer dollar demand but the demand from foreign bond holders
is also there," a dealer said.
    The rupee fell around 4 percent between June 7 and July 18,
after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri Lanka's
treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields. The
benchmark 10-year note yield is hovering around a
two-year high at 2.8275 percent.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

