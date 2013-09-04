FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee ends tad down; further fall likely
September 4, 2013 / 11:58 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lankan rupee ends tad down; further fall likely

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee 
edged down on Wednesday on importer demand for dollars, and
dealers expect the currency to fall further in the coming days
in the absence of strong foreign inflows. 
    The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in
the market in the absence of spot trade, ended at 133.05/15 per
dollar, slightly weaker from Tuesday's close of 133.05/10. 
    "There was thin volume. The market is expecting some
direction from the central bank," a currency dealer said on
condition of anonymity. 
    Dealers said the rupee could not be defended for long
without strong dollar inflows.
    It hit a record low of 135.20 to the dollar last week,
before recovering slightly. The central bank said the fall was
an aberration due to unusually thin trade. (ID:nL4N0GT1MH]
    The spot rupee was quoted at 132.95/133.05, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
    The rupee has been falling since early July with foreign
investors pulling out of Sri Lankan treasury bonds as U.S.
treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve would
soon begin to taper its big bond buying programme.
    The rupee has fallen about 5 percent since June 7 and nearly
4.1 percent this year, after depreciating by about 10 percent in
2012.

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

