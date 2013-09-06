FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee little changed; cbank sees stability
September 6, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Sri Lankan rupee little changed; cbank sees stability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee 
ended little changed, though downward pressure continued on
Friday, and dealers said the central bank had directed the
market not to trade the currency beyond a certain level. 
    The central bank governor had said on Thursday that the
currency had stabilised and was expected to stay firm with more
than $200 million in inflows raised from Middle East banks. 
    Five currency dealers said the central bank had directed
banks not to trade cash, tom, and spot rupee beyond 133.00 per
dollar and spot next or three-day forwards beyond 133.05. 
    The rupee spot next, which was active in the market in the
absence of spot trade, ended steady at 133.05/15 per dollar.
    "It was a dull market as the central bank was capping at
these levels," a currency dealer said.
    Dealers also said spot next-next or four-day forward, which
ended at 133.15/25 per dollar was picked up by some banks as it
was not capped by the central bank. 
    However, an official at the central bank's International
Operations Department said the bank had not directed the market
to hold the local currency, which has recovered since it hit a
record low of 135.20 to the dollar last week. 
    Central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Thursday said
the rupee's falling trend has reversed course and stabilised,
unlike other emerging market currencies, and the central bank
expects the currency to stabilise more due to $209 million in
inflows. 
    The rupee has fallen nearly 4 percent this year, after
depreciating around 10 percent in 2012.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

