FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee edges up on exporter dollar sales; further gains likely
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2013 / 11:19 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee edges up on exporter dollar sales; further gains likely

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Thursday on mild dollar sales by exporters, and is expected to gain in the near term on likely dollar inflows, dealers said.

The rupee spot ended at 131.35/45 compared with Wednesday’s close of 131.45/50. It has gained 0.4 percent so far this week.

“There were dollar sales by exporters, but in thin volume,” said a currency dealer. “We expect the rupee to gain further because of expected inflows from some corporate bonds.”

Some dealers said the weakening of the dollar overseas due to the partial U.S. government shutdown also helped sentiment.

The dollar sagged to eight-month lows against a basket of currencies on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on with no end in sight.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then. It has risen 3.2 percent since hitting its all-time low.

The currency is down 2.9 percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.