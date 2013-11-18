FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee eases on importer dollar demand
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee eases on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad weaker on Monday in thin trade, hovering around its near six-week low, surrendering early gains on late importer dollar demand from state banks, currency dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 131.10/15 per dollar, slipping from Friday’s close of 131.10/12. It closed at 131.10/20 on Thursday, near its lowest close since Oct. 4.

“There was last-minute importer dollar demand from state banks,” a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Dealers said the rupee is still under downward pressure due to importer dollar demand ahead of the year-end festive season.

However, the pressure should start to ease on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.10 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

