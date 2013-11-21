FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee steady; dealers wary of budget impact
November 21, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee steady; dealers wary of budget impact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Thursday as dealers were reluctant to trade the spot rupee above 131.10, a level seen desirable by the central bank, but currency forwards fell due to importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended flat at 131.10/15 per dollar. It was shy of the Nov. 14 close of 131.10/20, the lowest since Oct. 4.

While presenting the 2014 budget, President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, said maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime along with productivity improvement is important to achieve the export revenue target of $20 billion in 2020.

Dealers and banks are wary of the budget impact on the rupee.

“This seems to be a pro-exporter policy. But in Sri Lankan context, the flexibility means the rupee has to be depreciated,” a currency dealer said.

However, other dealers said there will be hardly any change in the central bank’s exchange rate policy as it is already under a flexible regime.

Dealers said spot nexts were active as banks were reluctant to trade the spot rupee above 131.10, the level seen desirable by the central bank.

Three-day forward or spot next, which was active in the market, was traded at 131.20/30 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday’s close of 131.13/18.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.10 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

