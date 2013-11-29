Sri Lanka rupee steady at 7-week low; pressure persists

COLOMBO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hovered near a seven-week low on Friday despite pressure due to year-end importer demand as the currency was supported by state banks amid some exporter conversions, dealers said.

Three dealers said the spot rupee was not actively traded as it was not allowed to go beyond 131.20 per dollar with state banks selling dollars for selected banks at that level. The spot was kept steady at 131.10 for three weeks through Monday before it was allowed to trade at 131.15.

The spot rupee was quoted at 131.20/30 per dollar at 614 GMT, hovering around its lowest since Oct. 10, Thomson Reuters data showed. It was weaker than Thursday’s close of 131.20/25.

With little activity in the rupee spot, three-day forward or spot next was in focus. It was trading steady at 131.30/35 per dollar at 0612 GMT.

“Banks don’t trade the rupee, fearing they might get a warning from the regulator as in the past,” a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Wednesday told Reuters that the monetary authority will intervene to keep the currency stable when there is excess volatility after the rupee hit a seven-week low on importer dollar demand despite the intervention by state banks.

Dealers said the currency will be under downward pressure because of continuing importer dollar demand, but will recover due to expected exporter conversions and foreign remittances ahead of Christmas.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.05 percent since then.

At 0617 GMT, Sri Lanka’s main stock index was trading up 0.18 percent at 5,762.52. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)