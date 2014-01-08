FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks at near 5-month high; breaks 6,000 barrier
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 8, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka stocks at near 5-month high; breaks 6,000 barrier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks gained 1.3
percent on Wednesday to a near five-month high and broke its
psychological barrier of 6,000, led by market heavyweight John
Keells Holdings PLC with foreigners buying in risky
assets.
    Analysts said the central bank's interest rate cut last week
had boosted the sentiment and helped sustain the gain.
    The main stock index jumped 1.29 percent, or 77.40
points, to 6,054.47, its highest close since Aug. 22 last.
    Foreign investors bought 215.4 million rupees ($1.65
million) worth of shares on Wednesday, making the year-to-date
net foreign inflow at 60.8 million rupees. They had bought a net
22.88 billion rupees worth of stocks last year, compared with a
record 38.68 billion rupees net foreign inflow in 2011.
    The central bank slashed the standing lending facility rate
or reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to a multi-year
low of 8.00 percent on Thursday, in a move to reduce commercial
banks' interest rate spreads. 
    On Wednesday, the yields in government T-bills sharply fell
to more than two-year low. 
    The day's turnover was 849.1 million rupees, just above last
year's daily average of about 828.4 million rupees.
    Shares in conglomerate John Keells jumped 3.16 percent to
235 rupees a share.
    The CSE index gained 4.8 percent in 2013 after losses in the
previous two years, giving a return of 2.18 percent in dollar
terms. Many investors locked their funds in risk-free debentures
instead of risky assets due to a sluggish bourse amid falling
interest rates.
 ($1 = 130.7000 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.