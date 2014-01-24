FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares hit over 7-month high despite outflows
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 24, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lankan shares hit over 7-month high despite outflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares hit
seven-month highs on Friday as investors bought large cap stocks
such as Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc, despite selling by
foreign investors to reduce exposure to risky assets.
    The main stock index rose 0.47 percent, or 29.49
points, to 6,255.63, its highest close since June 12.
    Foreign investors were net sellers for the first time in
four sessions. They sold a net 384.82 million rupees worth of
shares. But they have been net buyers of 826.6 million rupees so
far this year. They had bought 22.88 billion rupees of stocks
last year.
    Offshore investors were net buyers for the last three
sessions through Thursday on positive sentiment after the
Colombo Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange
Commission of Sri Lanka hosted an investor roadshow in Singapore
earlier this week to attract more foreign funds.
    Shares in large cap Ceylon Tobacco rose 1.73 percent to
1251.30 rupees, while Dialog Axiata Plc gained 2.15
percent to 9.50 rupees.
    The index has gained 5.2 percent in the last 12 sessions
including this week's 2 percent gain, which analysts attributed
to the central bank's interest rate cut on Jan. 2 and the recent
fall in t-bill yields.  
    The index has been in an overbought region since Jan. 7,
Thomson Reuters data showed. It has risen 5.8 percent so far
this year following a 4.8 percent gain in 2013, after having
fallen in the previous two years.
    The day's turnover was 1.5 billion rupees ($11.47 million),
more than last year's daily average of about 828.4 million
rupees.
 
 ($1 = 130.7250 rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.