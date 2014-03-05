Sri Lankan stocks end steady in thin trade

COLOMBO, March 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended steady on Wednesday as gains in large-caps such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc offset losses in banks, but trading was thin as cautious investors stayed on the sidelines.

The main stock index ended flat at 5,936.43 points.

Ceylon Tobacco Company rose 1.28 percent to 1,120 rupees, while top lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon fell 0.87 percent to 114 rupees.

The day’s turnover was 281.1 million rupees ($2.15 million), well below this year’s daily average of about 1.03 billion rupees.

Analysts said investors were cautious and waiting for direction as a tough resolution on Sri Lanka comes up for voting at the United Nation’s Human Rights Council later this month.

Foreign investors bought a net 19.8 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, but they have been net sellers of 5.41 billion rupees for the last 18 sessions as some offshore funds exited the market.

The index has seen a net 4.02 billion rupees of foreign outflows so far in 2014, after net inflows of 22.88 billion rupees last year. ($1 = 130.6500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)