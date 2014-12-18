Sterling hits two-week high vs euro after retail sales boost

(Adds comment, updates prices)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a two-week high against the euro and recovered ground against the dollar on Thursday, helped by much better than expected retail sales numbers for November, a boost for an economy that had appeared to be cooling.

The pound dropped against the dollar overnight along with a number of other currencies in reaction to a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement that viewed as leaving it firmly on course to raise interest rates next year.

The British currency recovered about half a percent in morning trade after retail sales for November rose 1.6 percent, against a forecast of 0.3 percent. That was as good as it got against the dollar, but it continued to improve for the rest of the day in London against the euro, reaching 78.37 pence, its highest since Dec. 3.

“I‘m still very positive on sterling overall,” said Adam Myers, head of European FX strategy with Credit Agricole in London.

“Britain is doing much better than Europe and even though it relies heavily on the euro zone economy, from the services sector perspective and the point of view of small business, the country is going incomparably better.”

Myers recommended buying sterling some time ago against the Swiss franc. That trade was about 1.5 percent in the black on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank cut interest rates into negative territory, pinning back the franc.

Against the dollar the pound traded at $1.5648, up 0.4 percent on the day.

For much of this year the Bank of England had been expected to move well before its U.S. counterpart on raising rates, but the failure of inflation and, more importantly, wage growth to pick up has underpinned a sharp retreat in such expectations.

Helped by “Black Friday” discounts in late November, however, the run-up to Christmas has hinted that British consumer sentiment is continuing to improve.

Others emphasised that optimism should be limited by oncoming risks from next May’s parliamentary elections, currently too close to call, and the potential for a referendum on whether to leave the European Union thereafter.

“In general I‘m pretty bearish on sterling going forward. I would tend to think it will head towards $1.53 over the course of the next month,” said Graham Davidson, a spot currency dealer with NAB in London.

“We’re going to see a ramping up of the political rhetoric from the start of the new year. Whatever your view of how the election will turn out, it provides a lot more uncertainty.” (Editing by Gareth Jones and David Goodman)