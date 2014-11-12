UPDATE 1-Sterling falls after BoE rate hike expectations recede

(Adds quote, updates prices)

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sterling fell and UK government bond futures rallied on Wednesday as the Bank of England said inflation was likely to fall further, prompting investors to push back expectations of when interest rates would first rise towards the end of 2015.

Governor Mark Carney told a news conference after the BoE released its latest quarterly inflation report that it was appropriate that markets now expected “somewhat easier” monetary conditions than three months ago.

Sterling last traded at $1.5816, down 0.6 percent on the day. The euro was worth 78.82 pence, up 0.6 percent .

“Sterling is getting hit because markets are pricing out any chance of a rate hike in Q3, next to Q4 and even Q1 2016,” said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank. “A lot depends on domestic data when the first rate hike will be, but it looks like (it) could drop towards $1.57.”

The central bank said that since August markets had shifted their expectations for the first hike back to October 2015 from the first quarter of next year.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA), the central bank’s favoured measure of rate expectations, have wavered in that period but on Wednesday they moved to price in a rate rise in October from August before the report was released.

Short sterling interest futures, which can be used to measure rate expectations but have been warped by the era of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy, point to a full 25 basis point rise in September, compared with June earlier. <0#FSS:>

Carney said a rally in the pound that has faltered in recent months had subtracted about 0.75 percentage points from headline inflation over the past year.

Gilt futures rose as the report was released and last traded at 115.96, up 56 ticks on the day. Ten-year cash gilt yields fell 6.7 bps to 2.17 percent, a three-week low.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE index also pared losses after the report, reflecting the idea that the bank would continue to support the economy for longer. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alistair Smout Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)