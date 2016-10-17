FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Sterling trade jumped three times on day of "flash crash" -Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Sterling trade jumped three times on day of "flash crash" -Thomson Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sterling traded more than three times its daily average for the past three months against the dollar in the 24 hours following a dramatic 10-percent collapse on Oct 7, Thomson Reuters said on Monday.

Thomson Reuters' Matching system is one of the main venues where banks and other major financial institutions trade the pound. The company does not give detailed breakdowns of volumes for particular currencies publicly.

The Matching system showed sterling falling as low as $1.1491 on the day of the crash, before rebounding to around $1.24. On Monday, it stood at $1.2158. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Mike Dolan)

