Sterling dips briefly, UK stocks inch up after inflation data
February 17, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Sterling dips briefly, UK stocks inch up after inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 share index inched into positive territory while sterling dipped only briefly before recovering after UK inflation came in largely in line with expectations on Tuesday.

After the brief fall the pound was trading less than 0.1 percent higher on the day against the dollar at $1.5367 by 0940 GMT and around a quarter of a percent weaker against the euro at 74.07 pence.

British annual inflation fell to 0.3 percent in January, its lowest level since records began in 1989, easing a squeeze on consumers ahead of elections in May and giving the Bank of England time to hold off with any rise in interest rates.

Gilt prices were unmoved. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)

