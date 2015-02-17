Sterling rides out inflation's fall to record low

(Recasts, adds detail)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday with a return of some optimism on Britain’s economic prospects helping it to ride out the lowest inflation numbers on record.

A dip after the fall in annual inflation to only 0.3 percent, and a marginally faster than expected 0.9 percent monthly drop in prices, proved short-lived as the pound gained 0.2 percent to $1.5393 in morning trade.

Against a broadly stronger euro, sterling lost 0.3 percent to 74.14 pence.

“The market sentiment is changing in favour of sterling,” said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

“We think the market has been very much focused on signs of a bounce in the economy. With positioning showing that the market is still short of sterling, there is room for more gains.”

Britain’s FTSE 100 share index inched into positive territory after the inflation numbers.

Inflation’s fall to its lowest level since records began in 1989 eases a squeeze on consumers ahead of Britain’s May election and gives the Bank of England more room to hold off from a demand-cooling rise in interest rates.

That should also have implications for the pound, by lowering prospective future interest rate returns on the currency. But after pushing expectations for a first rate rise deep into 2016, the market has been pulling those back in towards the start of next year.

Forward interest rates now price in a rate rise in a year’s time.

“The forecast for UK growth remains strong and with falling unemployment, rising wages and very low inflation, people have more money in their pockets now than for quite some time,” said Dennis de Jong, of currency trading website UFX.

“There remain plenty of threats out there to global economic stability, but low levels of inflation will help boost growth in the short term. As oil prices stabilise later in the year, inflation will start to pick up again.” (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by David Goodman)