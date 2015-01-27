UPDATE 1-Eyes on euro as sterling rides out marginal GDP miss

(Adds market comment, details, background)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sterling climbed into positive territory against the dollar on Tuesday, after a brief dip when Britain reported economic growth that was weaker than forecast but still outstripped its euro zone peers.

The pound lost around 0.6 percent to 74.97 against the euro, which has bounced back from its losses after last week’s announcement by the European Central Bank of outright money-printing.

UK gross domestic product grew by 2.6 percent in 2014 as a whole, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, up from 1.7 percent in 2013. That puts it in the running for the world’s fastest-growing major advanced economy last year.

The slowdown to 0.5 percent growth in the fourth quarter was bigger than expected, but the annual figure was still the strongest growth Britain has seen since 2007.

Sterling had also taken some heart on Monday from suggestions by BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Kristin Forbes that the bank might raise rates sooner than many people expect.

“There was a slight dip after the data, but sterling has been in marginally stronger form the last day or so,” said a dealer with one international bank in London.

“A lot will depend on whether the euro can maintain this improvement against the dollar. Odds are still that the direction for both the euro and sterling against the dollar is still down.”

Sterling dipped to its lowest of the day at $1.5065 in response to the data, but by 1024 GMT was trading higher on the day at $1.5087.

The FTSE 100, which often gains when sterling weakens, pared losses to trade less than 0.2 percent lower on the day after the data.