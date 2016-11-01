Sterling hits almost two-week high after Carney boost

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to an almost two-week high of $1.2274 in morning trade in London, building on a full cent gain against the dollar since Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Monday he would be staying on until 2019.

Criticism from some senior ruling Conservatives and right-leaning newspapers had prompted speculation over the past week that Carney might even leave before the end of his initial term, set to end in 2018.

That has added to nerves around Britain's economic prospects as it heads into negotiations on how it will leave the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May moved to back the governor on Monday as sterling weakened.

The pound was up another 0.3 percent to $1.2281 by 0823 GMT, having jumped on Carney's announcement at the end of the UK business day on Monday. It also gained 0.2 percent against the euro. Few analysts, however, are willing to back the pound strongly as yet.

"An extra year is good, however the uncertainty caused by Brexit makes it very difficult to anticipate the health of the UK economy in three years' time," Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index said in a note.

"Even after today's announcement, Carney may still leave the Bank of England at a delicate time for the UK economy." (Reporting by Yumna Mohamed and Patrick Graham)