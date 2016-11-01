UPDATE 1-Sterling holds onto gains from Carney boost

(Adds detail, fresh quote, updates numbers)

By Patrick Graham and Yumna Mohamed

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit an almost two-week high on Tuesday, with expectations of more upbeat news on the economy helping it build on gains after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Monday he would be staying on until 2019.

Criticism from some senior ruling Conservatives and right-leaning newspapers had prompted speculation over the past week that Carney might even leave before the end of his initial term, set to end in 2018.

That has added to nerves around Britain's economic prospects as it heads into negotiations on how it will leave the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May moved to back the governor on Monday as sterling weakened.

"Carney didn't need to give a decision until the end of the year but he came through early to get rid of some of the political uncertainty clouding the UK markets at the moment," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

The pound hovered around 1.2254 after rising 0.3 percent to $1.2281 earlier, having jumped on Carney's announcement at the end of the British business day on Monday. It also gained 0.2 percent against the euro. Few analysts, however, are willing to back the pound strongly as yet.

"An extra year is good, however the uncertainty caused by Brexit makes it very difficult to anticipate the health of the UK economy in three years' time," Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index, said in a note.

"Even after today's announcement, Carney may still leave the Bank of England at a delicate time for the UK economy."

Investors will look to purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys for the manufacturing, construction and services sectors this week, expected to show the economy expanding strongly.

That will also lay the ground for expected rises in some of the Bank of England's forecasts for the economy when it publishes its latest inflation report on Thursday.

"The data is expected to show another decent pace of expansion that should bring some comfort on the economic front, although we saw last month with this data that the pound is dominated by politics instead of economics now," Jane Foley said.

A Reuters poll of analysts on Monday suggested sterling would likely drop another 5 percent against the dollar soon after Britain starts its formal divorce proceedings from the European Union next year.

Since Britons voted on June 23 to leave the EU, the pound GBP= has dropped almost 20 percent against the dollar, a decline that is not yet over, according to the poll of more than 60 foreign exchange strategists taken in the past few days.