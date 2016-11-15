Sterling hammered again as dollar rally halts

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sterling sank by more than 1 percent against the euro on Tuesday, handing back much of three solid days of gains as investors turned their eyes back to burgeoning political risks from its moves to leave the European Union.

A rout on bond markets and surge in concern over European elections next year have sent the dollar soaring against the euro and offered cover to any who wanted to cash in gains built up by betting on the pound's collapse since June.

But ahead of the formal launch of exit talks with Brussels early next year, the currency remains among the "sells" of choice for speculative and many long-term players.

The pound fell 1.1 percent to 86.85 pence per euro in early trade in London. It lost 0.4 percent to $1.2447.

"Our base case is that the Brexit negotiation process will not be easy, and that uncertainty will continue," HSBC Global Head of FX Strategy David Bloom said in a special report on the outlook for G10 currencies.

"We therefore continue to see significant downside risks for sterling and forecast GBP-USD at 1.20 for year-end 2016 and 1.10 for year-end 2017." (Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)