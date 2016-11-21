FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mystery move sends sterling up 1 percent
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 1:55 PM / in a year

Mystery move sends sterling up 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped by a full cent in a few seconds just after 1325 GMT on Monday, with dealers at several major banks saying there had been no clear driver of the move in a currency still smarting from a so-called “flash crash” a month ago.

Sterling, already up on the day against the dollar in midday trading in London, surged to $1.2500, before retreating to $1.2466, up 1 percent on the day.

It also gained around half a percent to 85.015 pence per euro, passing Friday’s two-month highs against the single currency.

Volatility of the pound has jumped since a vote in June to leave the European Union and it sank briefly by almost 10 percent before rebounding in a dramatic off-session move on Oct. 7 which central bank officials are still investigating. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.