Sterling recovers, but investors cool BoE rate hike expectations

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sterling recovered from a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, helped by robust gains against the euro, but it underperformed the dollar as investors pushed back on the timing of a probable rate hike by the Bank of England.

Money markets have pushed out the timing of when the BOE will raise rates to around the third quarter of next year compared with early 2016 when the central bank published its quarterly inflation report just three weeks ago.

UK’s Chancellor George Osborne warned on Monday that Britain’s economy was exposed to a global downturn.

Fears of a slowdown have intensified in recent days after China devalued its currency and data pointed for further signs of a weakness. All of which have deepened a sell-off in Chinese stocks and triggered volatility in global stock markets.

“The weakness in emerging markets is now spreading to developed market outlook, questioning the scope of potential base rate liftoff over the coming months in the U.S. and the UK,” analysts at RBC Capital wrote in a note.

“First full Fed funds rise is now priced for early next year, while the UK rate rise has been pushed to the third quarter of 2016.”

Sterling was 0.8 percent higher against the euro at 73.01 pence per euro, having fallen to a three-month low of 74.21 pence on Monday when it lost more than 2 percent, its biggest fall since 2009.

Against the dollar, sterling was flat at $1.5882 while against a trade-weighted basket it was up 0.3 percent at 93.0

Trade-weighted sterling hit a 7-year high of 94.80 as recently as last week, supported by comments this month from BoE governor Mark Carney that the decision to raise rates would likely come into “sharper relief” at the turn of the year.

Recent UK economic data has sent mixed signals to the BoE. The housing market looks strong enough to warrant higher interest rates, some economists say, but the last retail sales figures were well short of economists’ expectations. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)