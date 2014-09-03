FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling, FTSE aided by bullish UK services survey
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 3, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Sterling, FTSE aided by bullish UK services survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sterling recovered some ground against the dollar on Wednesday after a survey of purchasing managers (PMI) in the British economy’s dominant service sector came in better than expected.

The pound, under renewed pressure this week after a survey showed Scotland’s nationalists gaining ground in their bid to secure independence next month, had hit seven-month lows in Asian trading earlier on Wednesday.

Shortly after the PMI data, sterling was trading around 0.1 percent higher against the dollar at $1.6490. Against the euro it was roughly flat at 79.75 pence.

Britain’s FTSE 100 also extended morning gains after the data to hit its highest in more than 14 years. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Anirban Nag)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.