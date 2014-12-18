FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retail sales helps sterling bounce back after Fed hit
December 18, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

UK retail sales helps sterling bounce back after Fed hit

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s pound gained around 0.5 percent against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, helped by much higher than expected retail sales numbers for November, a boost for an economy that had looked to be cooling off.

Sterling hit a day’s high of $1.5664 after the numbers showed sales rose 1.6 percent on the month compared to forecasts of 0.3 percent, adding to some hopeful signs around Christmas consumer spending.

Against the euro the pound was 0.7 percent higher on the day at 78.71 pence. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)

