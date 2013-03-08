Sterling falls below $1.49 versus dollar after US jobs data

* Sterling falls sharply versus dollar on good US jobs data

* Sterling to stay weak on economic concerns, BoE QE bets

* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a 2-1/2-year low against the dollar on Friday on the back of strong U.S. jobs number that added to speculation the Federal Reserve could back off its programme of policy easing earlier than expected.

In contrast, the Bank of England is expected to expand its own asset purchases, perhaps as early as next month. The policy involves printing money to buy bonds, driving up supply of the pound and so putting pressure on the currency’s value.

The pound is likely to suffer in coming days, traders said.

U.S. non-farm payrolls surged by 236,000 last month, beating economists’ forecasts by almost half and pushing the jobless rate down to 7.7 percent - the lowest since December 2008.

“These (jobs) numbers will ignite the U.S. Dollar and next week could see it make considerable gains against both the euro and pound,” said Jason Conibear, trading director at forex specialists Cambridge Mercantile.

Sterling was down 0.6 percent on the day against the dollar at $1.4930, having fallen to $1.4886, its lowest since mid-2010 and sharply lower from around $1.5030 before the U.S. data was released.

The pound has been one of the worst performing major currencies in 2013, falling around 7.5 percent against the dollar and 6.6 percent against the euro. Strategists say investors have little reason to buy sterling given a British economy threatening to tip back into recession.

Spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds yields over their British counterparts have moved in favour of the U.S., helping the dollar.

“We have a big contrast in the direction in which monetary policy is heading,” said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western Union. “For the UK it seems to be headed in one direction only and that is for an expansion in its asset purchase programme.”

The euro was down 0.3 percent against sterling at 87.02 pence. Earlier, Middle eastern investors were the main buyers of the pound.

NO RESPITE

The loss of one of Britain’s prized triple-A credit ratings after a Moody’s downgrade has also unnerved investors and called into question the government’s strict austerity measures and kept markets wary of the pound ahead of the March 20 budget.

Prime Minister David Cameron vowed to stick to his deficit reduction plan on Thursday despite growing evidence spending cuts are proving counterproductive by crippling the economic growth needed to reduce debt. He said Britain would plunge “into the abyss” if he changed course.

“We continue to look for sterling/dollar selling opportunities,” said analysts at Morgan Stanley, adding sterling could fall towards $1.4660, and even further to $1.4300.