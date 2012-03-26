US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gains; major indexes up 1 pct

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Monday, with each of the major indexes up at least 1 percent, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the central bank would continue supportive monetary policies even as the unemployment rate improves.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 136.72 points, or 1.05 percent, to 13,217.45. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 14.94 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,412.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 34.70 points, or 1.13 percent, to 3,102.62.