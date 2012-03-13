FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data boost lifts Wall St 1 pct
March 13, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data boost lifts Wall St 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Banks and technology shares led the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday as U.S retail sales exceeded expectations last month and concerns eased about the euro zone’s crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 118.97 points, or 0.92 percent, to 13,078.68. The S&P 500 Index gained 13.21 points, or 0.96 percent, to 1,384.30. The Nasdaq Composite added 32.15 points, or 1.08 percent, to 3,015.81.

The S&P 500 climbed to 1,384.75, it highest intraday level since June 2008, and the Nasdaq hit 3,017.42, its highest mark since December 2000.

