ADR REPORT-Euro-zone banks lead gains; TSMC shares jump

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Monday, with euro-zone banks among the best performers even as a Greek auction suggested a gloomy financial outlook for the country.

Shares of the National Bank of Greece gained 4.9 percent to $3.40 in New York while shares of Deutsche Bank added 2.3 percent to $52.23 and shares of Spain’s Banco Santander climbed 3.1 percent at $8.58.

Elsewhere in the European banking sector, U.S.-listed shares of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group rose 4.1 percent to $9.36 while shares of Credit Suisse Group advanced 0.8 percent at $29.86.

Among other gainers, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co jumped 2.6 percent to $15.17 as the world’s top contract chipmaker said it is considering raising its capital expenditures this year.

The auction set a price of 21.50 cents in the euro for a selection of Greek bonds. The new price suggested the market does not believe a debt restructuring and a second international bailout have put Greece on a solid financial footing.

But worries over the euro-zone crisis have settled down in recent weeks, helping U.S. stocks build on gains since the start of the year. The S&P 500 is trading at its highest since May 2008, and is now up 12.3 percent since the start of the year.

Among Latin American ADRs, Mexico’s Cemex stands out, up 2.2 percent at $7.75.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts < .BKADR> was up 0.6 percent, matching the 0.6 percent in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares ended the session down 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.4 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up just 0.09 percent.

Chinese ADRs were among the day’s weakest, with shares of China Life Insurance Co. Ltd down 2.4 percent at $39.90, and shares of China Unicom, down 3.5 percent at $17.04.

China Unicom, the country’s No.2 mobile operator, said its mobile subscribers totalled 205.97 million in February, up 1.52 percent from a month earlier.