ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rebound, many markets closed

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Tuesday after positive data from the United States calmed fears about the pace of economic growth.

Markets were closed around the world for the May Day holiday, with no trading in Europe, Hong Kong or Brazil, among other markets.

Shares rebounded from a decline in the previous session on fears over Europe’s growth after data showed Spain was in a recession. An index for European ADRs rose 1 percent while the Latin American index was up 0.9 percent.

The broader BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.7 percent while the S&P 500 was up 1.1 percent after the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index came in higher than expected.

The report, which follows a string of weaker-than-expected indicators, eased jitters about a slowdown. Stocks in sectors tied to growth, like materials and energy, surged. BHP Billiton climbed 2.1 percent to $75.89 while mining firm Vale S.A. was up 1.4 percent at $22.52. Rio Tinto added 1.9 percent to $57.12.

Banking stocks, which were among the biggest decliners in Monday’s session, rebounded. HSBC Holding rose 2 percent to $46.07 while Banco Bradesco was up 0.9 percent at $16.18. Korea’s Woori Finance rose 1.5 percent to $31.80.

Weighing on broader ADRs, the Asian index was flat, pressured by weakness in Japan, where the Nikkei fell to a 2-1/2 month closing low.

Japan was pressured by a stronger yen and by China’s official purchasing managers’ index, which rose less than expected.

Among the most active Japanese ADRs, Sony Corp fell 1.2 percent to $16.02 while Toyota Motor was off 1.6 percent at $80.51.