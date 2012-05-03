FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-Energy shares drop on economic uncertainty
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Energy shares drop on economic uncertainty

Chuck Mikolajczak

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Thursday as data showing slower-than-expected expansion in the U.S. services sector dented investor optimism ahead of a key report due Friday.

Data showing signs of slowing U.S. economic growth spurred selling across the energy complex ahead of Friday’s key government jobs report and sent crude futures down more than 2 percent, weighing on energy-related stocks.

PetroChina fell 2.3 percent to $146.61 and Petrobras lost 3.9 percent to $23.16. Brazil’s Energy Minister Edison Lobao said the chief executive of the state-run oil company has removed more of the company’s senior management in an ongoing shakeup.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts lost 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.9 percent.

Stocks were also pressured by diminished hopes for new policy measures from the European Central Bank after President Mario Draghi said the ECB had not discussed cutting interest rates this month and pointed to signs of economic recovery even while acknowledging that downside risks to growth remain.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs declined 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.07 percent at 1,044.39 points after relinquishing gains of as much as 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1.3 percent.

