FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-Shares slip, led by decline in Latam ADRs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 11:00 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Shares slip, led by decline in Latam ADRs

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies eased on Tuesday, led by declines in Latin American ADRs which fell more than 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dropped 1.6 percent, compared with the BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts, which slipped 0.2 percent, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, which ended up 0.05 percent.

Traders tied the losses to comments from former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos who was quoted by Dow Jones as saying Greeks had no choice but to stick with a painful austerity program or face a damaging exit from the euro zone.

Shares in Latin America also fell. The MSCI Latin American stock index losing 0.93 percent.

Shares of Brazil’s Petrobras dropped 3.9 percent to $19.87 while shares Brazilian miner Vale fell 2.6 percent to $18.04.

Banco de Chile shares were down 1.3 percent at $84.42.

Among other declining Latin American ADRs, shares of Brazil’s Banco Bradesco fell 1.9 percent to $13.93. Europe is among Brazil’s largest customers for exports.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.14 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1.9 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.31 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.