ADR REPORT-ADRs fall as Greek exit worry grows

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Wednesday as the possibility Greece might exit the euro zone increased fears the region’s debt crisis could worsen and the global economy could be weakened.

Three euro zone officials told Reuters that members of the bloc have been instructed to plan contingency measures in the event of a Greek exit.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts dropped 2.3 percent, putting the index on track for its biggest percentage decline since early March. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slumped 1.2 percent.

Economically sensitive sectors such as financials and commodity-related stocks were among the hardest hit. Spain’s Banco Santander dropped 3.6 percent to $5.58, HSBC Holdings fell 2.8 percent to $39.90 and Switzerland’s Credit Suisse lost 3 percent to $19.74.

A rise in the dollar and demand worries stemming from a slowing global economy sent U.S. crude futures down more than 2 percent to $89.81 a barrel, the first time the price has fallen below $90 since early November.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 2.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 2.2 percent at 971.99 points.

France’s Total declined 2.4 percent to $43.32, PetroChina slipped 1.8 percent to $128.33 and Brazil’s Petrobras fell 2.9 percent to $19.30.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 2.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs shed 2.4 percent.