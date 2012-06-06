ADR REPORT-Spanish bank stocks shine in New York

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Spanish banking stocks were among the top gainers in a broad market rally on Wednesday as talk in Europe about a rescue of the troubled sector sparked a rebound from recent selling.

European sources said German and European Union officials sought solutions for Spain’s weakened banks, although Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting political conditions.

Equity markets were ripe for a rally after the S&P 500 fell nearly 10 percent from a recent peak in April and investors began to bet on intervention by central banks as data around the world points to a slowdown in the economy.

Banco Santander, the Madrid-based lender and the euro zone’s largest, rose 4.2 percent to $5.93 after plumbing depths not seen since the height of the financial crisis in March 2009. The stock is off 33 percent since a high this year in February.

While a bailout of the sector may be a turning point there have been false starts in the past. Some investors are worried about getting into a “value trap” where seemingly attractive valuations fail to provide hoped-for returns.

The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs gained 2.8 percent, while the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2.3 percent. It was the biggest move in the ADR index since Jan. 3.

Richard Ross, a technical analyst at Auerbach Grayson in New York, said that based on a study of risk proxies such as the euro currency and commodities the move could herald a major reversal in markets.

“Our macro technical analysis strongly suggests that a sustainable summer surge in risky assets has only just begun, and broadly speaking we would not be a seller of a single share,” he wrote in a note to clients.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 2.9 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 2.4 percent.

Spanish banks were hit after ratings agency Standard & Poor’s cut the ratings on five of them in May, in what was another blow to the country’s ailing banking sector.

Shares of BBVA, another Spanish bank traded in New York, rose 4.8 percent to $6.35