ADR REPORT-Asian stocks lead foreign shares higher
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 9:02 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-Asian stocks lead foreign shares higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Thursday, led by Asian companies after an unexpected cut in China’s interest rates.

China delivered twin surprises on rates on Thursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of liberalization.

China’s first rate cut since the global financial crisis underlined heightened concern among policymakers worldwide that the euro area’s deepening debt problems are threatening economic growth.

U.S.-listed shares of China Unicom rose 1.4 to $13.62 and China National Oil Corp shares rose 1 percent to $183.09. China Telecom shares rose 1.3 percent to $44.38.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.4 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs rose 0.2 percent.

Stocks in Asia had edged higher even prior to the surprise rate cut by China. Japan’s Nikkei average rose on speculation that euro zone leaders would take policy action to curb the spread of the region’s debt crisis, with a softer yen lending additional support. Seoul shares also rallied to a one-week closing high.

But gains were capped by disappointing comments from Bernanke as he showed no specific commitment for further monetary easing.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

