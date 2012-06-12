FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-ADRs rise more 1 pct, lifted by miners and banks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 8:43 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-ADRs rise more 1 pct, lifted by miners and banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Tuesday, with shares of miners climbing with gold prices and European banks bouncing from recent losses.

Shares of South Africa’s Gold Fields gained 2.3 percent to $13.70 in New York while shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd were up 2.2 percent at $36.82.

Gold prices rallied 1 percent, tracking gains in U.S. stocks despite the metal’s safe-haven status.

Shares of global miner BHP Billiton, too, gained and ended up 2.8 percent at $63.96.

Among European banks, Spain’s Banco Santander was up 2.2 percent at $6.05. Shares of Lloyds Banking Group were up 4.6 percent at $1.81, and shares of HSBC were up 2.7 percent at $42.13. Banks helped lead ADR declines on Monday.

European shares were helped by comments from the European Central Bank’s Vice-President Vitor Constancio, who told Reuters the ECB stood ready to act if the situation in the euro zone deteriorated further.

U.S. stocks rallied late in the session and ended up more than 1 percent as volatile Spanish bond yields came off earlier highs.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was up 1.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index ended up 1.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 1.9 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 1.7 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 1.5 percent.

Shares of Mexico’s America Movil gained 3.3 percent to $24.23, while shares of Brazil’s Banco Santander S.A. were up 3.1 percent at $8.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.