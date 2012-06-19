ADR REPORT-Stocks surge on stimulus hopes

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday as hopes grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is holding a two-day policy meeting, would announce new stimulative policies.

Sectors tied to growth, including materials and financials, rallied across the board, with all indexes tied to American Depositary Receipts advancing broadly.

The Fed started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, and many investors hope that recent weak data will spur action from the central bank. Following a weak read on German economic sentiment, there is also hope the European Central Bank may act, helping to limit the continued uncertainty over Spain’s banking system and Greece’s government.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 2.3 percent while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was 1.3 percent.

Shares in cyclical sectors, which are tied to economic growth prospects, rallied across the world. Aluminum China gained 3 percent to $10.96 while mining giant Rio Tinto added 3.1 percent to $48.31, Vale S.A. climbed 3.7 percent to $20.08 and BP Plc was up 2 percent at $40.33.

Among financials, HSBC Holding advanced 3.3 percent to $44.33, Barclays Plc rose 3.6 percent to $12.74 and the National Bank of Greece surged 12 percent to $1.91. Korea’s KB Financial rose 1 percent to $34.76.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs surged 2.6 percent while shares in the region advanced to their highest close in a month.

The euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index ended 2 percent higher while the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.6 percent higher.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs soared 3.3 percent, while Brazilian shares reversed their losses for the year on hopes for stimulus. The energy-heavy region climbed alongside commodity companies. Petroleo Brazil added 6.9 percent to $20.31 and CPFL Energia S.A. rose 1 percent to $25.47.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.4 percent. Shares in Hong Kong and China closed mildly lower, slipping from one-month highs reached in the previous session.