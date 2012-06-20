FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-European banks lead foreign shares higher
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-European banks lead foreign shares higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Wednesday, led higher by European banks, as expectations of new stimulus measures from central banks supported equities.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.4 percent. European stocks closed at a fresh month-high on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday extended its monetary stimulus to help a U.S. economic recovery that looks at risk of stalling. Expectations that the European Central Bank may undertake similar measures to tackle the region’s sovereign debt crisis have propped up Europe’s stock markets in recent weeks.

U.S.-listed shares of Barclays PLC rose 2.8 percent to $13.02 and Credit Suisse gained 1.7 percent to $19.46.

Deutsche Bank shares were up 1.6 percent at $37.01. But the National Bank of Greece dropped 8.6 percent to $1.81.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.6 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs added 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.