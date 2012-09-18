ADR REPORT-Japanese stocks fall in New York

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Japanese companies fell in New York on Tuesday as protests over a territorial dispute between China and Japan disrupted production at some high-profile Japanese companies.

Anti-Japan protests reignited across China on Tuesday, the sensitive anniversary marking Tokyo’s occupation of its giant neighbor, escalating a maritime dispute that has forced major Japanese firms to suspend business there.

U.S.-listed shares of Nissan Motor Co sank 3.7 percent, and it was the most-traded stock on the local index after the automaker said on Monday it had suspended production in China for two days. Honda Motor Co dropped 1.7 percent to $33.31.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index dipped 0.2 percent.

Wall Street stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors looked to economic data this week for direction after a rally that was driven primarily by central banks’ stimulus policies.

Investors continued to take profit on euro zone banks, which have risen nearly 50 percent since late July, when the head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, pledged to defend the euro. On Tuesday, the banking sector shed 2.9 percent. In New York, Lloyds Bank lost 3.1 percent to $2.48.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dipped 0.2 percent.