ADR REPORT-Brazil banks, miners weigh on foreign stocks

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies dipped on Tuesday, weighed by large declines in Brazilian bank stocks on concern over government intervention in the country’s banking sector.

U.S.-traded shares of Banco Bradesco fell more than 6 percent a day after the lender said it would cut interest rates on all its credit card products, reigniting earnings concerns.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s government has for months made a priority of lowering bank spreads, the difference between what lenders pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans, in an effort to support a sluggish recovery in Latin America’s top economy.

Other U.S.-traded shares of Brazilian banks fell, with Itau Unibanco off 5.8 percent at $15.81 and Banco Santander Brasil down 4.5 percent at $7.63.

Adding to the Brazilian gloom, miner stocks fell after investors took profits following steep gains in recent weeks. Goldman Sachs analysts downgraded steel maker Usiminas citing the recent outperformance by the stock.

U.S.-traded shares of CSN dropped 7.7 percent to $5.73 after a local newspaper said the flat steel producer is considering a bid for ThyssenKrupp’s money-losing Steel Americas unit.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.4 percent, with Latin American ADRs down 1.5 percent and Brazilian ADRs off 2.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs shed 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.36 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.5 percent.