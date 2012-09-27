FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-China bets lift foreign shares, Spain supports
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-China bets lift foreign shares, Spain supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Thursday, boosted by Chinese stocks on bets authorities will take steps to prop up equity markets in the world’s second-largest economy.

Chinese traders attributed Thursday’s gains to speculation that the domestic markets watchdog would announce steps to support stock markets, possibly including more reforms to initial public offerings.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts of Chinese companies rose 2.2 percent and the regional index of ADRs of Asian companies added 1.9 percent. The broad BNY ADR index gained 1.3 percent.

Top movers among Chinese companies included U.S.-traded shares of CNOOC, up 3.5 percent to $205.75 and Yanzhou Coal, up 2.8 percent to $14.74.

U.S. stocks extended gains late in the session after Spain unveiled plans for economic reform, luring investors into ADRs of European companies.

The BNY index of Spanish ADRs rose 1.6 percent with Banco Santander up 2.3 percent to $7.69 and BBVA up 1.5 percent to $7.95.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs gained 1.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.8 percent as local markets advanced also on hope for Chinese stimulus measures.

ADRs of Mexico’s Cemex jumped 4 percent to $8.28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.