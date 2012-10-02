FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT - Foreign shares steady in quiet session
October 2, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT - Foreign shares steady in quiet session

Atossa Araxia Abrahamian

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose slightly on Tuesday in a relatively quiet session, boosted by ongoing expectations of a bailout for Spain.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.6 percent. French ultrasound producer Edap gained 10.5 percent, or 17 cents, to reach $1.89 a share. This was the stock’s biggest price increase since early June.

In Greece, Coca Cola Hellenic rose 2.1 percent to $19.25 per share and the National Bank of Greece gained 5.5 percent to $2.49 a share. Both stocks are highly volatile because of Greece’s high debt and struggling economy.

The BNY Mellon index of Latin American stocks fell 0.05 percent. The Brazilian airline Gol fell by 10.5 percent, giving back Monday’s 10 percent gains won after the company said it would order 60 new jets from Boeing Co.

The BNY Mellon Asian ADR lost 0.2 percent. Chinese solar company China Sunergy fell 2.7 percent to $1.08 per share. The European Commission is investigating whether Chinese solar companies are selling solar panels below cost in the European Union.

Another Chinese company, online job portal 51Job Inc gained 4.7 percent to $46.88 a share.

The BNY Mellon Index of overall ADRs rose 0.3 percent to 126.74.

