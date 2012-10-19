FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-Shares fall with global stocks, banks drop
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Shares fall with global stocks, banks drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Friday, taking their cue from a sell-off in world stocks on concerns about Europe’s debt crisis and disappointing corporate earnings in the United States.

Signs of disagreement emerged from European Union leaders over how to help the region’s banks. Germany raised new hurdles to using the euro zone’s rescue fund to inject capital directly into debt-saddled banks.

Bank shares tumbled with Spain’s Santander down 3.6 percent at $7.54, while Deutsche Bank lost 4.3 percent to $44.39.

In individual stocks, telecom provider China Mobile slipped 1 percent to $54.14 ahead of its third-quarter results expected on Monday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts tumbled 1.4 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 1.8 percent as earnings from General Electric and Microsoft rekindled worries about corporate profits.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs gave up 1.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares broke a four-day winning streak to close down 0.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs 1.3 percent.

