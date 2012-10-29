FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-No trading with NYSE, Nasdaq closed ahead of hurricane
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-No trading with NYSE, Nasdaq closed ahead of hurricane

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - There was no trading in U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies on Monday, with U.S. stock markets closed as a huge and potentially damaging hurricane was expected to hit the U.S. East Coast later in the day.

All U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday and possibly Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said late on Sunday, reversing an earlier plan that would have kept electronic trading going on Monday. The Nasdaq also said its markets would be closed.

Hurricane Sandy, a mammoth storm menacing the East Coast, took aim at the most densely populated U.S. region on Monday, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek higher ground, halting public transport and closing schools, businesses and government departments.

The storm comes amid continued problems in Europe, as Spain continued to hesitate over seeking euro zone assistance and political turmoil persisted in Italy. European shares fell 0.4 percent.

In company news, Petrobras reported earnings that missed expectations while media reports read that UBS AG would announce up to 10,000 job cuts as it takes the knife to its investment banking operations, particularly its fixed income business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.