FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-ADRs edge higher in first trading day after the storm
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-ADRs edge higher in first trading day after the storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose slightly on Wednesday, the first trading session since a massive storm in the U.S. Northeast forced a two-day closure of markets.

Trading was volatile, with many market participants unable to reach their offices or work from home because of power outages and issues with public transportation. Volumes looked to be higher than average with traders working through two days of pent-up demand.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of European shares rose 0.6 percent, lifted by banking stocks. Deutsche Bank gained 3.6 percent to $45.34 while Credit Suisse advanced 2.6 percent to $23.14.

Asian shares slipped. The BNY Mellon index of Asian shares fell 0.4 percent on weakness in semiconductor stocks. Siliconware Precision Industries lost 5.9 percent to $4.79 and United Microelectronics dropped 2.6 percent to $1.87.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.