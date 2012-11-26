FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-Barclays, bank shares lead ADR declines
#Market News
November 26, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Barclays, bank shares lead ADR declines

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell on Monday, led by losses in Barclays and European bank shares.

Barclays shares dropped 4.7 percent to $15.51 in New York after a shareholder sold warrants in the bank. The move resulted in the sale of about 300 million Barclays shares.

Lloyds Banking Group’s ADRs declined 2.7 percent to $2.88 while Royal Bank of Scotland was down 3 percent at $9.18.

Energy and other commodity-related ADRs declined along with oil and metals prices, with shares of Petrobras down 0.7 percent at $18.64 and shares of China Petroleum & Chemical down 1.6 percent at $106.77. Brent January crude fell 46 cents, or 0.41 percent, to settle at $110.92 a barrel, while U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $1.80 an ounce at $1,749.60.

Shares of Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp were down 0.8 percent at $35.26.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.5 percent

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs down 0.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
