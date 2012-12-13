FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-Foreign shares fall on profit-taking in Asian ADRs
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-Foreign shares fall on profit-taking in Asian ADRs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Thursday as investors booked profits in Asian companies that have outperformed the broader market in recent week.

Investors were worried that a recent rally in Japanese stocks listed in the United States, especially exporters, might have peaked as the Nikkei average surged above 9,700 for the first time in eight months. A weaker yen has helped to boost the earnings of Japan’s top exporters, prompting analysts to warn of a correction in the near term.

Despite the strong Japanese stock market, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 0.2 percent. The Japanese yen has fallen to a multi-month low on mounting expectations of aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor, a bellwether for ADRs, fell more than 1 percent to $85.88.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts slipped 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.3 percent, weighed down by regional banks. Deutsche Bank AG shares fell 2.5 percent to $43.45. National Bank of Greece fell 2.2 percent to $1.78.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.5 percent.

