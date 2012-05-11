ADR REPORT-Stocks led lower by Asian ADRs after China's weak data

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Friday on concerns about Europe’s festering debt crisis and weak data from China that pointed to a sharp slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.9 percent. In Asia, Hong Kong shares ended their worst week in almost eight months with a seventh straight day of losses, after a slew of weaker-than-expected April data signaled a steeper slowdown in China.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies were mostly lower on Friday. China Petroleum lost 1.2 percent to $98.88 and China Mobile lost 1 percent to $56.17. China Life Insurance Co shares also fell 0.9 percent to $38.45.

U.S.-traded shares of Japanese companies also declined, after the Nikkei share average sank below 9,000 for a sixth straight week of losses. In Asian trading, shares of Sony Corp tumbled to nearly a 32-year-low on investors’ doubts about whether Japan’s huge consumer electronics company has a strategy to fix its money-losing TV business and compete in the smartphone market with Apple and Samsung.

U.S.-listed shares of Sony Corp lost 7.8 percent to $14.18. Shares of Panasonic Corp lost 2.2 percent to $7.05.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.5 percent. The FTSEurofirst index of top European shares rose 0.3 percent to close at 1,022.52 points, after spending much of the day in negative territory. At one point, the index had fallen as much as 1.2 percent to an intraday low of 1,006.89 points.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 1.3 percent.