ADR REPORT-Foreign shares follow global stocks lower

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies eased on Monday, following global equities lower, though European bank stocks got a boost as regulators eased a key rule to spur credit.

Global regulators gave banks four more years and greater flexibility to build up cash buffers, pulling back from a more aggressive earlier draft of new bank liquidity rules.

U.S.-listed shares of Barclays Plc gained 3.3 percent to $18.43, while Deutsche Bank was up 2.2 percent at $46.82.

Diageo’s mandatory tender offer to buy up to 26 percent of shares in India’s United Spirits has been postponed as the deal has yet to receive local regulatory approvals, a source said. Diageo’s shares were off 0.6 percent to $116.44.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 retreated from a five-year high to also fall 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs dipped 0.1 percent as the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.5 percent. The index hit its highest close in nearly two years on Friday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 1 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.7 percent.