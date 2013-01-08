FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-Foreign shares fall, led by Asian weakness
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Foreign shares fall, led by Asian weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies slumped on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in Asia as investors took profits following recent gains.

Shares in China have jumped almost 6 percent over the past three weeks, boosted by signs of improved growth. But shares fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday, snapping a four-day streak of gains.

Cyclical shares in Asia, which are closely tied to the pace of economic growth, were among the hardest hit on Tuesday. Aluminum China fell 1.6 percent to $12.20 while China Finance Online sank 4.1 percent to $1.41.

Chinese education stocks were also lower. Noah Education dropped 8.5 percent to $1.56 and New Oriental Education was down 2.7 percent at $18.98.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 1.7 percent, outpacing the 0.8 percent drop in the BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent, as investors took money off the table ahead of an earnings season that is expected to show sluggish profit growth amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs dipped 0.4 percent as the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 1.2 percent. Brazilian stocks fell as continued worries over energy rationing dragged down shares of electric utilities. An index of electric utility shares continued to slide a day after posting its biggest loss in nearly four months. Centrais Electricas Brasilerias dropped 8.4 percent to $3.06.

Among the most active foreign shares traded on U.S. exchanges, Israel’s Perion Network surged 24 percent to $11.72 after giving a full-year outlook that topped expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.